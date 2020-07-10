NEW: State sets new single-day record for COVID-19 cases, hospitalization numbers rise

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The state has 1,004 new cases of COVID-19, setting a new single-day record. According to data released by the state and county, 827 of those cases are in Clark County. The state is also reporting the number of patients in ICU units has reached a record 248, the highest since the start of the pandemic. (NOTE: DHHS reported a higher number of single-day cases on June 26 but later revised that data due to a delay in reporting.)

The state has reported its five largest single-day increases for COVID-19 case in the past two weeks.

There are now 25,908 confirmed cases and 578 deaths in Nevada.

Top 5 Number of COVID-19 cases Date reported 1 1,004 July 9 2 985 July 2 3 887 June 24 4 876 July 6 5 857 July 3 You can find this data on Nevada’s DHHS coronavirus dashboard, page 4

Hospitlizations reached a record high on Wednesday with 935 people. Thursday’s number is at 924 hospitalizations and Tuesday’s was 876. These are the highest hospitalizations numbers since April 8 when they reached a peak of 711.

According to the state, the number of people on ventilators is creeping back up and currently stands at 111 after reaching a peak in April of 193.

Click HERE to see the SNHD dashboard, page 7.

Nevada reported 8,096 tests performed on Thursday. The busiest testing days occurred this past week with a single-day record number (12,776) of tests done on Tuesday.

Nevada’s cumulative test positivity rate has been in an upward trend for 22 of the past 23 days. It was down for one day on July 7 but back up on Wednesday. The positivity rate as of Thursday is at 7.7%.

Click HERE to see the SNHD dashboard, page 8.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is reporting seven new COVID-19-related deaths across the state, five are in Clark County.

The Nevada DHHS says it is important to note that there is often a delay in death reporting. Cumulative daily death counts are displayed by the date of death, rather than the date the death was reported to the state. The total count for statewide deaths on the first tab may not equal the sum of the cumulative daily death counts because of cases where exact date of death is unknown or pending report.

The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting 473 COVID-19-related deaths, 21,449 cases and 37 new hospitalizations.

According to the SNHD dashboard that updates daily, there have been 4,268 positive cases reported over the past seven days.

Nearly half (47.8%) of the positive cases reported in Clark County are in the age group of 25 to 49.

The Southern Nevada Health District says it’s concerned that people have become complacent.

As the percentage of positive cases and hospitalizations rise, Governor Steve Sisolak announced a directive Thursday night aimed at bars and restaurants in certain counties to prevent further spread. He is mandating returning to Phase 1 restrictions at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

The directive is the second time Nevada has tightened restrictions since the state started reopening in early June, allowing businesses including bars, restaurants, casinos and hotels to accept customers.

The state transitioned into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29, after a directive in mid-March that forced all non-essential businesses to close to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday, June 9, that Nevada’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. They are reminding Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus such as staying at home when possible, wearing a face-covering in public, maintaining six feet of social distancing and keeping up with proper hand hygiene.

As of Thursday, a total of 416,707 tests have been conducted in Nevada, that’s up 8,096 from the previous day.

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

The state’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will see a rise in cases.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 20.3 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

A total of 2,219 hospitalizations have been reported in Clark County since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 37 in the past 24 hours.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. There is a total of 14,106 recovered cases; that’s 65.8% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

SEE ALSO: Thursday’s reports