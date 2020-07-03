NEW: State reports nearly 1K additional COVID-19 cases, new record set for daily testing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is reporting nearly 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is reporting 985 new COVID-19 cases and three new COVID-19-related deaths across the state. This is the second-highest, single-day increase in cases for Nevada, according to DHHS data.

There are now 20,718 confirmed cases and 528 deaths in the state.

Nevada has reported its five largest single-day increases for COVID-19 case in the past week. Its biggest jump was 1,099 on Friday, June 26, now followed by 985 on July 2, and 821 on June 27, 734 on June 28 and 645 on June 30.

While cases increased, so did testing, with 11,792 tests conducted statewide in the last day. This is the highest single-day increase in testing. Nevada’s cumulative test positivity rate is up for the 16th day in a row, at 7.1% percent.

According to the hospitalizations data provided by the state, Nevada is up 704 confirmed and suspected cases. Hospitalizations have been ticking up since mid-June when they averaged in the mid-300’s.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard

Of Nevada’s 985 new cases, 848 of them were reported in Clark County on Thursday, according to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) Friday. This is the second-largest increase in COVID-19 cases in a single day in Clark County.

The health district is reporting three new COVID-19-related deaths and 25 new hospitalizations.

There is now a total of 435 deaths, 17,028 confirmed cases and 2,058 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

SNHD data shows that 4,484 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

Nearly half (47.2%) of the positive cases reported in Clark County are in the age group of 25 to 49.

The Southern Nevada Health District says it’s concerned that people have become complacent.

Click HERE to see the breakdown of cumulative cases and daily new cases, as reported by the DHHS.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued an emergency directive Wednesday, June 24, making face masks mandatory in Nevada effective Thursday at at 11:59 p.m. Sisolak pointed to the increasing number of cases and said the state is not ready to move to Phase 3. He said any discussion of that is tabled for the time being.

The state transitioned into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29, after a directive in mid-March that forced all non-essential businesses to close to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday, June 9, that Nevada’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. They are reminding Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus such as staying at home when possible, wearing a face-covering in public, maintaining six feet of social distancing and keeping up with proper hand hygiene.

While it appears there has been an upward trend in cases, experts think it is partially due to an increase in easily accessible testing statewide.

As of Friday, a total of 353,255 tests have been conducted in Nevada, that’s up 11,792 from the previous day.

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard

The state’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will see a rise in cases.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 18.7 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

A total of 2,058 hospitalizations have been reported in Clark County since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 25 in the past 24 hours.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. There is a total of 10,402 recovered cases; that’s 61.1% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

SEE ALSO: Thursday’s reports