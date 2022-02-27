LAS VEGAS (KLAS)-– During the pandemic, record numbers of drug overdoses and addiction have been reported. It’s even impacting pregnant and postpartum mothers.

Drug-induced deaths are one of the leading causes of death for women of reproductive age.

There’s a Program at Roseman University College of Medicine working to target pregnancy opioid users. The program is called ’empowered’. Participants receive medical treatment, therapy, and parenting classes.

Now they Are Providing Even More Support Services to Help Mothers Keep Their Child.

Dr. Andria Peterson, Empowered:” If you have a Safe and healthy mom you are more likely to have a safe and healthy baby. If you have a safe and healthy household, whatever that looks like, you’re more than likely going to have a safe and healthy mom and baby.”

The Program Has Helped More Than 200 Mothers.