New private Catholic school offers work-study program for families with financial needs

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was the first day of school for students at Cristo Rey Saint Viator College Preparatory, and nearly 100 students explored the school’s new digs. The new private Catholic school opened its doors in North Las Vegas Tuesday, but unlike other private schools, at Cristo Rey Saint Viator College Preparatory, students are required to study and work.

“I know it’s going to help me in my future with the classes and with the corporate work-study program,” said Alejandra Madrigal, a 14-year-old freshman.

The school offers a four-year education with professional work experience. Students get to attend classes four days a week, and then they work at a partnered organization on the other day.

Nearly 25 businesses that are participating are paying Cristo Rey Saint Viator College Preparatory $34,000 for every four students who work for them. This helps offset 60 percent of the tuition costs.

