New mid-rise opens near UNLV, more development coming

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An eight-story mid-rise across from UNLV is now open and it’s called “The You.”

It has 10 businesses, including a coffee shop on the first floor, and university offices on other floors, including UNLV Police headquarters. Floors 4 through 8 house 125 fully furnished luxury studio apartments.

Developers are leasing space to a whole range of residents, not just students.

The project is bringing more vertical development to Maryland Parkway which has been recently upgraded. It’s part of the ongoing efforts to spruce up the area.

“My goal when I took on the project was to change the way developers and people experience Maryland Parkway. We’ve had very limited development on Maryland Parkway in this corridor of UNLV over the last 30 years and my goal was to go vertical with an urban use,” said Frank Marretti, founder and owner, G2 Capital Development.

That company is also planning to build a Marriott “Aloft” hotel by Harmon Road and Maryland Parkway, where the Campus Village was once located. the hotel will have 165 rooms, apartments and office space.

Artist rendering of the Marriott “Aloft” hotel.

Wednesday, the Regional Transportation Commission confirmed that it’s moving ahead with a bus rapid system in the area that will have a dedicated express lane for buses. Construction is set to start in late 2022 with plans for it to be in use by late 2024.

A light-rail is also being considered if federal funding comes through.