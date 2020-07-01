New laws in effect July 1, 2020, including minimum wage increase

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another round of new laws for Nevada, including an increase to the minimum wage, went into effect Wednesday.
Here’s a look at the news laws effective July, 1, 2020:
- AB 338: Defensive Driving courses — 16 and 17 year old’s can now complete a class instead of doing 50 hours of supervised driving.
- AB 456: Minimum wage: The new wage goes to $8 with health benefits, $9 without. There will yearly stepped increases until the wage hits $12 in 2024.
- SB 201: Payday loan database: This creates a database that payday loan companies will be required to check before making loans. It prohibits them from loaning more than 25% of gross monthly income to someone who already has a separate loan in the database.
- SB 203: Individualized Education Plans for Blind, Deaf, Hard of Hearing students. Much of this law went into effect last year. The new provision requires plan to be modified for a student when it isn’t working.
- SB 209: Testing and regulations for hemp & CBD products. It allows the state to make necessary regulations.
- SB 245: This raises the tort cap on lawsuits against government entities in most cases. The cap goes from $100,000 to $150,000 then to $200,000 on July 1, 2022.
- SB 403: Data security for students. This is regulation on all the Internet companies that provide services to students. Schools will have to provide that information to parents. It also allows Internet Service Providers to collect some data so ads aren’t targeted to students. The ISP must also alert schools if there is a data breach.