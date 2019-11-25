New Las Vegas sculpture honors ‘Old Vegas’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Rat Pack may be long gone but they left their mark on Las Vegas. A new piece of art was installed Monday that honors them.

When most people think about old Las Vegas, they’ll often think of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. The new sculpture is located at the corner where the streets are named for those three.

The 15-foot tall sculpture is called, “Spin Baby” and was done by local artist Wayne Littlejohn. He says it embraces the mid-century flavor of old Las Vegas while celebrating the amazing entertainers of the past and present.

The sculpture is funded by the Clark County Percent for the Arts Program.

About 20,000 cars pass through the busy intersection daily and it’s expected to get busier once the Allegiant Stadium opens next year.

An official unveiling ceremony takes place Monday morning at 9 a.m.