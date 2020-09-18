New Las Vegas center focused on helping businesses accessing funding, hiring and training

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new center will open Friday that is a one-stop hub designed to help businesses access information on everything from hiring to funding.

Employ NV Business Hub will open its first location at 11:15 a.m. inside the Vegas Chamber at 575, Symphony Park Avenue, suite 100 , at the Smith Center for Performing Arts.

The center, which will be staffed with workforce development professionals, will help employers.

“The Vegas Chamber is proud to provide this new employment resource to all Southern Nevada businesses to help them hire new workers. The Employ NV Business Hub will connect employers to expertise that can identify and recruit the trained workers they need, as well as connect them with financial resources to give their business economic assistance,” says Mary Beth Sewald, president and CEO of the Vegas Chamber.

For now, the hub will be open by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. You can call (702) 586-3808 or email info@EmployNVBusinessHub.org.

Another hub will open in the fall at the Sahara West Library.

The new hub is a coordinated effort between Workforce Connections (Southern Nevada’s Local Workforce Development Board), the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation, the Nevada Department of Business and Industry, the Vegas Chamber and the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District.

To learn more about resources available, please visit EmployNVBusinessHub.org.