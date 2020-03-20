New Jersey family loses fourth member to coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another member of a New Jersey family ravaged by the coronavirus died Thursday. According to N.J.com, Vincent Fusco was the fourth member of his family to die from the deadly disease.

Fusco was among four siblings being treated for COVID-19, also known as coronavirus. His mom, Grace Fusco, 73, passed away Wednesday night, the New York Post reported.

Another one of Grace’s 11 children, Carmine Fusco, also died earlier Wednesday. He was in Pennsylvania. Carmine’s sister Rita Fusco-Jackson died last week.

According to the New York Post, Since March 10, there have been 19 spouses and children — who were in contact with the infected family members. All of them were tested for the coronavirus and are quarantined in their homes.