New “jazzy” opportunity for Las Vegas youngsters

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A program called the Jazz Outreach Initiative is kicking off a collaboration with the long-established “Las Vegas Youth Orchestra.”

“JOI” founder, trumpeter Kenny Rampton, stopped by 8NewsNow to talk with Nate Tannenbaum about it. He was joined by JOI Executive Director Donny Thompson and Vice-President Gary Cordell.

They talked about the new program that kicks off Sunday (October 13) with a concert at the Las Vegas Youth Orchestra’s facility in the Commercial Center at 900 E Karen Ave in Las Vegas.

Rampton grew up in Las Vegas and is passionate about doing as much for his hometown as he can – despite the rigorous schedule he has as part of the Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra with world-renowned musician Wynton Marsalis.

Rampton talks about how proud he is of learning to play trumpet during his time at Bonanza High School. He went on to UNLV and studied in the school’s acclaimed jazz program.

Check out video of the interview [above] for details of separate appearances for Rampton with the Las Vegas Philharmonic and the Composer’s Workshop at The Smith Center. He also had a special musical treat for Nate.

JOI’s Donny Thompson said all donations to the cause are welcome, urging potential supporters to text LOVEJAZZ [all one word] to 44321. You’ll get a reply text with donation choices beginning at just $10.

Learn more about the Jazz Outreach Initiative at http://jazzoutreachinitiative.org.