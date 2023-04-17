LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s a new chief of police in Henderson, the city announced Monday.

A Tweet from the City of Henderson announced that Deputy Chief Hollie Chadwick would be promoted to Police Chief. According to the city, Chadwick served the Henderson Police Department for 21 years, and has held several leadership positions “including sergeant of the patrol and problem-solving group, lieutenant overseeing SWAT & more.”

The post said Chadwick graduated from the FBI National Academy and holds a doctorate in public service leadership from Capella University. Additionally, she earned a dual bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Chadwick is scheduled to take the oath of office on Tuesday, May 2.