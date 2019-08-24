New DMV law collects odometer data; it will take effect Oct. 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new law requiring the state to collect data on the number of miles driven in Nevada every year will take effect on Oct. 1.

“We want to make it as efficient as possible, so you’ll still be able to renew online,” said Kevin Malone, Nevada DMV. “We will just ask you for the odometer reading.”

Come this fall the Department of Motor Vehicles is required to collect your odometer readings every time you register or re-register your vehicle or complete a sale. It’s part of Assembly Bill 483, which lawmakers passed in the Spring.

The intent is to see exactly how much our roads are used, and figure out how to fund repairs needed now or from future wear-and-tear based on the data they collect. In Clark County, most people will see this done automatically.

“If you get your vehicle smog checked, we’ll just pull the odometer reading off of the smog check, so for the vast majority of people here in Las Vegas, it’ll have no impact at all,” Malone said.

Malone also says the data is restricted to odometer readings only, and that information is collected and sent to the legislature for study. There is no fine or penalty for non compliance from the program, but you could wind up with some complications. Especially if you register your vehicle on the DMV’s website.

Those who go online and but decide they don’t want to enter an odometer reading wiil have to renew at a DMV office.

The new rules also apply to classic and alternative fuel vehicles.