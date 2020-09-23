New DETR employees will review unemployment cases, resolve claims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s hope for better days ahead at the Department of Employment, Transportation and Rehabilitation, as it brings on a wave of new employees.

This week, roughly 200 new workers started at the agency. They are former welfare workers.

8 News Now spoke to Amber Hansen, who runs a popular unemployment Facebook group with 17,000 members. She is hopeful this means more claims get resolved.

“There is progress being made,” said Hansen. “I am seeing significant progress.”

She says since ID ME started and Barbara Buckley took over, there has been movement. But while there is progress, Hansen knows thousands are waiting and have been waiting for some time. She hopes more people on the phones will help.

Buckley, the Strike Force leader, told us workers will be reviewing claims for eligibility, obtaining additional information if needed and resolving claims.

DETR Director Elisa Cafferata explains where else new workers will help:

“A large number of them, we are going to have calling out to folks who were told after they applied in PUA, they needed to to regular UI.”

Hansen talks to Buckley often.

“Those workers are going to start to reach out to people,” Hansen said. “They may not reach out to people, they may just look at the backlog and realize what they need and could reach out to those and be like, ‘Hey, I noticed your claim is stuck. How can we fix it?’ like Barbara Buckley reported previously.”

She has spoken to dozens about claims and thinks more people looking at claims will help.

“Everybody’s problems look similar on the outside, but once you start to digest and dissect down, they are not a one size fits all.”

We also spoke about the lost wages money many are waiting for. Hansen says they expect payments on that to happen in mid-October.