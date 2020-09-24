New Collaboration Center opens in southwest valley for special needs students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new campus in the southwest Las Vegas valley is making sure students with special needs don’t fall behind.

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place Thursday as the new Collaboration Center at Las Vegas Ranch officially opened.

People took a tour of the five-acre ranch near Durango drive and Windmill Lane.

Those with special needs can receive support services, attend group classes, and receive physical therapy.

The foundation wants parents and caregivers to know they are not alone.

“I believe that every person has a purpose and they have potential. We believe as long as we are getting these individuals plugged into services and the right type of services, they have the chance to be the most independent and productive and purposeful and have a really meaningful life,” said Lynda Tache, Collaboration Center.

The ranch features a home to learn life skills. There are future plans to build out an events center and more recreational space. You can find more information at this link.