NEW: Clark County reporting 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 99 new cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths Thursday morning, along with 99 more positive cases, this comes one day after the second largest one-day jump in cases was reported since COVID-19 first hit the county in March.

The largest jump in cases was reported on March 30, as Clark County saw an increase of 225 COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period and the second highest was reported Wednesday with 176 cases.

Clark County now has a total of 282 deaths and 5,144 cases, according to the SNHD’s daily report.

During a news conference Wednesday, SNHD’s Dr. Fermin Leguen said more positive tests should be expected as testing expands in the community.

The number of people that have recovered from COVID-19 in Clark County exceeded 4,300 Tuesday morning, according to the health district website that tracks and releases numbers daily. SNHD now reports that 4,305 people have recovered from the virus.

Nevada’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths statewide Wednesday afternoon. A total of 331 people have died since the pandemic began. The tracking website has not been updated since Wednesday.

Almost 80,000 tests have been conducted throughout the state and more than 60,000 people have tested negative for the virus.

The majority of coronavirus cases are in Clark County.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

Around the Las Vegas valley:

These totals were reported on Tuesday, May 12:

Las Vegas: 3,613 positive tests

North Las Vegas: 571 positive tests

Henderson: 462 positive tests

Boulder City: 30 positive tests

Mesquite: 12 positive tests

Pahrump: 38 positive tests

CASES AROUND NEVADA

WASHOE COUNTY — Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Wednesday. The most recent announcement involved a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions. Earlier in the day, health officials said two men in their 70s died. The deaths bring the county’s total to 43. Also, 16 new positive tests were reported Wednesday morning. The county now has seen 1,132 cases.

NYE COUNTY — One new positive test has been reported in Pahrump. Officials said Wednesday morning that 19 of the 49 people with COVID-19 in Nye County have recovered. Pahrump has had 39 of the 49 cases.

CARSON CITY — A male under 18 and a man in his 80s have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the area’s total number of cases to 58. There have also been two deaths reported in Carson City since the pandemic began.

LYON COUNTY — One new case was reported late Wednesday. The positive test involved a man in his 60s. Health officials announced another case involving a woman in her 20s late Tuesday. Officials are working to identify possible close contact risks. Lyon County has now reported 46 positive tests for COVID-19, and three people are hospitalized.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY — Two new positive tests — a man in his 30s and a man in his 50s — were reported late Tuesday. The county now has reported a total of 71 COVIC-19 cases. Health officials say 51 people are self-isolating at home. The county has reported three deaths involving COVID-19.

Six counties — Clark, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko, Churchill and Carson City — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada.