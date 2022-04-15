LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County has new Commission district boundaries based on new U.S. Census data. After months of research and public input the new boundaries for all seven (A-G maps below) districts are being shared.
In a social media post, the County wrote, “An Important Update: #ClarkCounty recently completed the process to establish new Commission District boundaries for residents to reflect population growth. This occurs every 10 years following the U.S. #Census. This may have changed district boundaries for some residents.”
The individual Commission boundaries were also shared online: