LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County has new Commission district boundaries based on new U.S. Census data. After months of research and public input the new boundaries for all seven (A-G maps below) districts are being shared.

In a social media post, the County wrote, “An Important Update: #ClarkCounty recently completed the process to establish new Commission District boundaries for residents to reflect population growth. This occurs every 10 years following the U.S. #Census. This may have changed district boundaries for some residents.”

New Clark County Commission district boundaries. (Image: Clark County Twitter)

The individual Commission boundaries were also shared online:

District A – Michael Naft

District B – Marilyn Kirkpatrick

District C – Ross Miller

District D – William McCurdy II

District E – Tick Segerblom

District F – Justin Jones

District G – James B. Gibson