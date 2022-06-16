LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The lingering symptoms of long COVID can be ambiguous and leave sufferers overwhelmed with questions, but now patients can get clear answers.

Dr. Bruce Patterson is an expert who helped develop a new blood test to diagnose long COVID. Patterson is a former medical director of diagnostic virology at Stanford University School of Medicine. He is now the CEO of The Chronic COVID Treatment Center and Incelldx, a molecular diagnostics company.

“We really have a start to finish approach to making these COVID long haul patients better,” said Patterson. “We have over 24,000 long haul patients in our program.”

The program is telemedicine and web-based care where patients around the globe have signed up to determine what is causing their symptoms. There is a whole spectrum of chronic inflammatory diseases that share long COVID symptoms.

While the majority are being seen for long COVID, the unique blood test has determined others have something else, like post Lyme disease, Fibromyalgia, and/or chronic fatigue.

“We know the patterns of true long COVID, and fatigue syndrome, so we can appropriately classify them and recommend treatments that are appropriate for what they have,” Patterson said.

While Incelldx may have developed the tests, they are not run by the company.

“They are run by registered licensed laboratories around the United States and EU. We use our informatics and AI to determine what they will respond to, we’re a data analysis company.”

A recommendation is then sent to a primary care physician who then writes a prescription.

If you think you might be suffering from long COVID and want to sign up for the program and get a blood test, check out their website. Chronic COVID Treatment Center (covidlonghaulers.com)