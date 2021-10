LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Changes are coming to Hockey, not for the players, but for the fans. The National Hockey League says, effective immediately, no bags or backpacks will be permitted into T-Mobile Arena, except for small clutches and wallets.

Those bags can be no larger than 5 inches by 9 inches by 2 inches.

Items that meet those requirements, will be allowed into the arena after being manually screened.