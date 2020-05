A woman looks at signs at a store closed due to COVID-19 in Niles, Ill., Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — 2.1 million workers seek jobless aid, raising total layoffs since virus struck to nearly 41 million. That’s nearly 1 in 4 American workers who have now filed for unemployment benefits over the past 10 weeks.

The national jobless rate was 14.7% in April, the highest since the Great Depression.