GROESBEEK, Netherlands — Would you jump out of a plane, when you are in your 90s? This 98-year-old D-Day veteran has jumped out of a plane multiple times this year and says he’s not done yet!

This time his landing zone was in the Netherlands. Tom Rice created a sensation when he parachuted into Normandy for the 75th anniversary of the 1944 D-day landings.

Rice vows to keep skydiving until he turns 100 — looks like he has a good shot at making that goal!