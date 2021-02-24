Never too late: Pandemic propels older shoppers online

Lynnette White uses her tablet while interviewed in San Francisco, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. The pandemic has sparked a surge of online shopping across all ages as people stay away from physical stores. But the biggest growth has come from consumers 65 and older. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Older people are learning to shop online for the first time during the pandemic, according to the Associated Press. Spending for people 65 and older shot up 60% last year from a year earlier.

Even though they still spend less than the total population, they are the fastest-growing group of online shoppers by age group. It’s not easy for many, and children and nursing-home staff often have to help.

Grocery delivery services are trying to cater to the older population, but there are many barriers. Millions can’t shop online at all, because they don’t have internet or devices. Those who can struggle with the basics of using an app.