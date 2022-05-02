LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Supreme Court is expected to issue an opinion on Roe v. Wade this summer, but Monday Politico reported on an alleged leaked draft majority opinion that would overturn the landmark 1973 decision to protect the right to abortion.

The headlines of Roe v. Wade possibly being overturned have led to some quick responses from Nevada politicians and activists.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford tweeted, “Nevada law protects a person’s right to a legal abortion. The Office of the Attorney General will take every step necessary to protect Nevada law and the rights of Nevadans.”

The head of Nevada’a ACLU, Athtar Haseebullah, Tweeted, “This is absolutely insane and trying to process. @SCOTUSblog stated this is almost certainly an authentic draft opinion by Alito, joined by 5 other justices. Opinions of this magnitude rarely leak. Alongside our partners, we’ll never stop fighting for a woman’s right to choose.”

Nevada Congresswoman Susie Lee Tweeted, “Abortion is a fundamental right. This is a devastating day for women across America.”

This is a developing story that will be updated as new reaction comes in to the 8 News Now newsroom.