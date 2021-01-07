Nevada’s top election official: ‘We are better than this,’ ‘respect the outcome’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In response to the riots at the US Capitol on Wednesday, Republican Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske is asking Nevadans to accept the election results.

“As a state and a country, we are better than this,” she said in a statement. “I ask all Nevadans to respect the outcome of this election.”

Fifty-six Republican House lawmakers objected to Nevada’s electoral vote count during the congressional tabulation early Thursday morning. No senator joined the effort. The Nevada Republican Party alleged as late as Wednesday that 130,000 votes in Nevada were fraudulent, though Cegavske has rejected the claim.

No widespread voter fraud has been found in Nevada. Judges who reviewed several lawsuits from Republicans and President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign also found no credible evidence. A handful of potential cases of voter fraud, amounting to a half-dozen are being investigated, sources told the I-Team.

“What transpired January 6, 2021 was not only devastating but heartbreaking,” Cegavske said. “Nevada’s election officials performed their duties with integrity and fairness, and to have the results be rejected by many Americans is disheartening and clearly of great concern.”

The Secretary of State certified the election with the governor and the Supreme Court of Nevada.