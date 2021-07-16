Nevada’s struggle with unemployment continues compared to other states

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s recovery from pandemic unemployment is the second-worst in the nation — behind only Hawaii — according to a survey released Friday.

It’s not a surprise that Nevada’s tourism-based economy has had a hard time recovering under conditions that have prevented many people from traveling, but the comparison to other states shows the severity of the pandemic’s impact.

The WalletHub study focused on unemployment rates, and changes in unemployment over four specific time frames.

Highlights of the survey show the Top 10 and the Bottom 10 (out of 50 states, plus the District of Columbia):

TOP 10 1. Nebraska 2. Utah 3. Idaho 4. South Dakota 5. Alabama 6. New Hampshire 7. Vermont 8. Montana 9. Kansas 10. Oklahoma BOTTOM 10 42. District of Columbia 43. Illinois 44. Louisiana 45. New Jersey 46. California 47. New York 48. New Mexico 49. Connecticut 50. Nevada 51. Hawaii

For the full survey, see WalletHub’s report here.

Nevada’s unemployment rate weighed most heavily on the state’s rating. The change in unemployment from January 2020 to June 2021 was also a big factor in the state’s low rating.

And heavy reliance on tourism will continue to keep the state from fully recovering, as noted in a separate report on the impact of the European travel ban, which ranked Nevada as the state that was hurt the most.

But if tourism and hospitality industries suffered the most, which industries were less immune to the pandemic?

Some experts cite thriving business around online sales. Companies like Amazon and Zoom did quite well during the pandemic. Grocery stores also thrived.

“In general, industries and fields able to successfully offer goods and services that remain in demand are doing the best,” said David C. Yamada, professor at Suffolk University in Boston.

“So, to name a few: Online retailers of many stripes, food and basic goods production & supply, delivery services, and supermarkets and drugstores. On-site service providers that continue to offer needed help, such as plumbers and home repair contractors, are also weathering the storm,” Yamada said.