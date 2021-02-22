Nevada’s positivity rate continues to decrease; the state at number 35 for COVID-19 vaccinations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Centers for Disease Control data shows Nevada is on the rise compared to other states when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines administered per capita. The state is at number 35, in front of larger states like Georgia, Illinois. and Maryland, which is a good thing when you think about how not too long ago, Nevada was near the end.

The state’s positivity rate is now below 10% at 9.6%. To put things in perspective: The last time the state was at that rate was back during the first week of Nov. 2020.

There has also been a downward trend in hospitalizations. During Monday’s meeting with the state’s COVID-19 response team, the discussion focused on the data and how the cases are going down.

Nevada’s COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage says the decline is not directly related to the testing, as other states are also seeing numbers decline. When there is a decline in cases, there is also a decline in demand for testing.

The state is trying to determine how much of the testing decline is made up with rapid tests.

“There are a number of non-PCR tests like the Binax Now and other tests that are a part of the overall testing infrastructure in the state of Nevada, but that are not required to be reported through the PCR testing system,” Cage said.

Ashleigh Faulstich, an epidemiologist with the Office of Public Health investigations, was also on the call. She says they now have a test notification saystem that will notify you of test results.