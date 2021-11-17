Nevada’s first Holocaust Memorial Plaza set for groundbreaking

Rendering of Holocaust Memorial Plaza. The completion date is set for April 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. (Courtesy: King David Memorial Chapel and Cemetery)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, and several other community leaders will be in attendance at a special groundbreaking on Friday, Nov. 19 for the first Holocaust Memorial Plaza in the state.

The memorial will be located on the grounds of the King David Memorial Chapel and Cemetery, at 2697 East Eldorado Lane (near Eastern Ave. and Warm Springs Rd.) in Las Vegas.

Once built, the memorial will honor those who died, and will contain elements of the Holocaust and Judaism that will educate visitors and allow for a time of reflection.

Among the many features planned for the plaza, crumbling antiquated brick walls with steel bars darting from the top, which will symbolize the deterioration of life in the Jewish community during the holocaust.

“The memorial will allow individuals to remember a devastating time in our past and the importance of learning from this atrocity,” said Jay Poster the King David founder and general manager.

The Holocaust memorial plaza is expected to be completed by April of 2022.