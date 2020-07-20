Nevada’s COVID-19 Response Team update, Henderson call center to open to help with case investigation

CARSON CITY, NEVADA (KLAS) — Today, Caleb Cage, Nevada COVID-19 Response Director, and Julia Peek, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services, provided updates on the ongoing COVID-19 response in Nevada during a daily teleconference with the media.

It was announced that as of today, Nevada has logged 36,713 new coronavirus cases, an increase of 948 cases since yesterday.

Nevada has now completed a total of 498,739 PCR tests since the beginning of COVID-19, an increase of 8,095 since yesterday.

The 7-day period ending on July 18, cases are growing at a rate of 3.7%, or 1,171 new cases per day. For comparison, the growth rate for the 7-day period ending June 30 was 3.9%, or 644 new cases per day.

Nevada has 1,086 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of yesterday, July 19, 2020.

Statewide hospital occupancy rates are 71% while intensive care units (ICU) are at an occupancy rate of 77%. About 41% of the ventilators statewide are in use right now for all hospital patients.

Could your cough be COVID-19? Are you feeling more tired than usual? Don’t live in doubt, get tested. It is fast and easy! https://t.co/hYJlRdyUb5 pic.twitter.com/DoZmUE4e7u — @NVHealthResponse (@NVHealthRespon1) July 20, 2020

The Nevada Treasurer’s Office launched a rental assistance program today for eligible Nevadans who are experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19. This program is federally funded through the CARES Act.

Nevadans can learn more about the program if they’re eligible, and how to apply at housing.nv.gov or https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/

As mentioned by the Governor’s Office in a press release from last Thursday, the Governor and his team are actively reviewing reports submitted from our partners in local government in response to the White House document regarding ‘red zone’ and ‘yellow’ zone designations. The responses from the local counties highlight additional mitigation measures that have been taken in response to COVID-19 and federal policy recommendations.

Since the State’s first case of COVID-19 through yesterday, we have identified 6,068 new COVID-19 cases (36,713) as a result of contact tracing. This represents 17% of the total to date.

Contact tracers through the State’s contract with Deloitte are working 12 hours a day, seven days a week, to complement state and county efforts. Additional contract tracing information:

From July 13 to July 19, Deloitte agents logged a total of 5,639 calls, as of 8 p.m. July 19. Of these calls, there were 671 inbound calls received and 4,968 outbound calls made.

Deloitte’s SMS (text) campaign resulted in 7,198 total SMS messages sent, with over 3,502 unique outbound communications and an average response rate of 73% from unique contacts.

Onboarding of the state, local, and county case investigators/contact tracers to Salesforce will occur over the next couple weeks.

The Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health (DPBH) is in the process of entering into an agreement with a call center in Henderson to further support SNHD’s needs with 100 employees dedicated to a case investigation. The start date is planned for next Monday, July 27.

Given the increase in numbers, it is extremely important to social distance, wear a mask, not socialize in big groups, and maintain general hygiene and cleanliness.