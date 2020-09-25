Nevada’s COVID-19 Response Team update for September 25

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, Caleb Cage, Nevada COVID-19 Response Director, and Julia Peek, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services, provided updates on Nevada’s ongoing COVID-19 response, testing, and reporting during a teleconference with members of the media.

Nine deaths were reported today, corresponding to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago.

The facts, figures, and information provided on this media call are also provided in a dashboard on the home page of the Nevada Health Response website and can be accessed 24 hours a day.

INFECTION RATES

Nevada has logged 77,753 cases, an increase of 556 new cases. 408 or 73.4% were in Clark County, 132 or 23.7% were in Washoe County, and 16 or 2.9% were spread throughout the State.

Nevada has now completed a total of 1,017,333 molecular tests since the beginning of COVID-19, an increase of 13,118 since yesterday.

The cumulative test positivity rate is at 9.9%. The daily positivity rate is 9.4%.

For the most recent 7-day period, cases are growing at a rate of 0.5%, or 380 new cases per day. For comparison, the growth rate for the 7-day period ending July 31 was 2.3%, or 1,037 new cases per day.

Nevada has 460 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of yesterday, September 24, 2020. This includes 357 confirmed patients and 103 suspected patients. Statewide hospital occupancy rates are 72% while intensive care units (ICU) are at an occupancy rate of 60%.

About 32% of the ventilators statewide are in use right now for all patients.

The relative demand placed on the healthcare infrastructure by the virus continues to be low, with hospital status throughout the state remaining in good condition. The relative demand, by region, is as follows:

Northern Region : 7% of hospitalized patients have COVID-19, 17% of ICU patients, and 4% of ventilators used.

: 7% of hospitalized patients have COVID-19, 17% of ICU patients, and 4% of ventilators used. Rural Region : 9% of hospitalized patients have COVID-19, 0% of ICU patients, and 0% of ventilators used.

: 9% of hospitalized patients have COVID-19, 0% of ICU patients, and 0% of ventilators used. Southern Region : 11% of hospitalized patients have COVID-19, 23% of ICU patients, and 7% of ventilators used.

: 11% of hospitalized patients have COVID-19, 23% of ICU patients, and 7% of ventilators used. Statewide: 10% of hospitalized patients have COVID-19, 21% of ICU patients, and 6% of ventilators used.

CONTACT TRACING

Since the beginning of COVID in Nevada to today, the State has identified a total of 19,403 cases as a result of our contact tracing efforts statewide. This now represents 25% of the total cases reported

to date.

Nevada surge center agents have logged a total of 1,409 calls as of 8 p.m. last night, September 24.

Related to the text messaging of close contacts, as of 8 PM last night, there were a total of 1,529 text messages sent, with 566 unique outbound communications and an 83% response rate from unique

contacts.

Since the start of the State’s COVID surge staffing on June 18, the team has logged a total of 96,836 calls.

COVID TRACE APP UPDATE

The COVID Trace app has been downloaded 38,081 times as of yesterday.