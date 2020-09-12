Nevada’s COVID-19 Response Team update for September 11

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, Caleb Cage, Nevada COVID-19 Response Director provided updates on the ongoing COVID-19 response, testing, and reporting in Nevada during a daily teleconference with members of the media.

Nevada recorded an additional 10 deaths today. Please keep in mind that the death rates we are seeing correspond to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago.

The facts, figures, and information provided on this media call are also provided in a dashboard on the home page of the Nevada Health Response website and can be accessed 24 hours a day.

As of today, Nevada has logged 72,806 cases, an increase of 260 new cases.

Of those new cases, 186 or 71.5% were in Clark County, with 45 or 17.3% in Washoe County, and 29 or 11.1% were spread throughout the State.

Nevada has now completed a total of 922,480 molecular tests since the beginning of COVID-19, an increase of 10,076 since yesterday.

The cumulative test positivity rate is at 10.3%. The daily positivity rate is at 9.5%.

For the most recent 7-day period, cases are growing at a rate of 0.4%, or 299 new cases per day.

Nevada has 476 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of yesterday, September 10, 2020.

This includes 388 confirmed patients and 88 suspected patients. Statewide hospital occupancy rates are 70% while intensive care units (ICU) are at an occupancy rate of 59%.

About 34% of the ventilators statewide are in use right now for all patients.

CONTACT TRACING

The State has identified a total of 16,918 total cases to date as a result of our contact tracing efforts. This represents a total of 23.2% of the cases to date.

Deloitte agents logged a total of 1,275 calls as of 8 PM PST on September 10, with total Calls Logged To-Date of 82,429, starting June 18.

Deloitte’s SMS text campaign resulted in 1,780 total SMS messages sent, with 653 unique outbound communications and an 83% response rate from unique contacts.

The COVID Trace app is fully launched for both Google and Apple products and of this morning, the app has been downloaded a total of 26,452 times.

For questions or challenges related to downloading the app, email help@covidtrace.com