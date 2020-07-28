Nevada’s COVID-19 Response Team update for July 28

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, Julia Peek, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services, provided an update on the ongoing COVID-19 response in Nevada during a daily teleconference with members of the media.

The facts, figures, and information provided on this media call are also provided in a dashboard on the home page of the Nevada Health Response website and can be accessed 24 hours a day.

As of today, Nevada has logged 44,936 cases, an increase of 1,105 cases since yesterday.

For the most recent 7-day period ending July 27, cases are growing at 1,058 new cases per day.

Peek says Nevada has remained in a range of 1,100 – 1,150 hospitalized COVID19 patients for the past week, according to the Nevada Hospital Association.

The need for intensive care, mechanical ventilation, or high-flow nasal cannula oxygen therapy has also remained relatively flat for the past 14-days with the 40 to 80-year-old age group continuing to make up the bulk of hospitalizations, according to the Nevada’s COVID-19 Response Team update.

In the report, Nevada has 1,147 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of yesterday, July 27.

Since the State’s first case of COVID-19 through yesterday, they have identified 6,894 new COVID-19 cases as a result of contact tracing, according to Peek.

Given the increase in case numbers, Peek reminded listeners on the media call that it is extremely important to social distance, wear a mask, not socialize in big groups, and maintain general hygiene and cleanliness.