Nevada’s COVID-19 Response Team update for August 10

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, Caleb Cage, Nevada COVID-19 Response Director, and Julia Peek, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services, provided updates on the ongoing COVID-19 response in Nevada during a daily teleconference with members of the media.

Nevada recorded an additional 6 deaths today. The death rates we are seeing corresponds to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago, according to Cage.

The facts, figures, and information provided on this media call are also provided in a dashboard on the home page of the Nevada Health Response website and can be accessed 24 hours a day.

INFECTION RATES

As of the time of the state’s media call, Nevada had logged 56,972 cases, an increase of 742 cases since yesterday.

Of these new cases, 685 were in Clark County, with 36 in Washoe County, and the other 21 were spread throughout the state.

Nevada has now completed a total of 708,461 PCR tests since the beginning of COVID-19, an increase of 8,249 since yesterday.

The cumulative test positivity rate is 10.5% and the daily test positivity rate is 11.7%.

For the most recent 7-day period, cases are growing at rate of 1.5% or 945 new cases per day.

According to Cage, data continues to suggest a slowing of growth rates related to both new cases and hospitalizations.

Currently, 1,014 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Nevada.

Statewide hospital occupancy rates are averaging 72% for all patients, adult ICU occupancy is averaging 63% for all patients.

About 40% of ventilators are in use statewide for all patients.

CONTACT TRACING

Since the first case of COVID-19 yesterday, they have identified 8,726 new cases as a result of contact tracing.

The Deloitte contact tracing team has logged a total of 41,665 calls since they started on June 18.

As mentioned in the introduction, additional information about these resources can be found on the Nevada Health Response website.