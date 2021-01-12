Nevada’s cannabis and vaping action plan looking at a public health approach during 3-day summit

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Public Health Cannabis and Vaping Summit began today at 9 a.m. and ends on Thursday, Jan. 14. The goal of the Summit is to utilize a public health approach that will result in a Cannabis and Vaping Action Plan for Nevada.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services and Division of Public and Behavioral Health, along with the Office of the Nevada Attorney General is hosting this free three-day virtual event to identify Nevada’s priorities and strategies related to legal adult-use, public safety, regulation, prevention, treatment, and oversight of cannabis and vaping products.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford provided opening remarks.

Sixty-two presenters will participate in the Summit. Attendees include nationally recognized experts in the field from organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control, research universities and institutions, and public health organizations from other states.

SUMMIT OBJECTIVES

Gain a better understanding of national and Nevada trends in data

Learn what/how data and implementation in other states should inform strategies

Identify effective, audience-specific public health messaging

Understand how to strengthen regulations informed by national and state lessons learned

Learn what national consensus organizations and other states recommend related to use of cannabis by pregnant women, youth, and persons with opioid use disorder

Identify best practices for prevention and treatment for use of cannabis and nicotine products

Sharing insights and strategies to improve public health around cannabis and vaping are a wide variety of Nevada-based speakers within the fields of law enforcement, non-profit organizations, policy, public health, regulation, and oversight.

Cannabis Prevention

Tobacco Products: Prevention and Treatment

Cannabis and Vaping: Policy and Regulation

Cannabis and Vaping: Law Enforcement and Public Safety

Cannabis and Special Populations

The Summit is designed for healthcare providers and public health officials, substance use and treatment providers, school districts, youth organizations, regulatory agencies, law enforcement, policy makers, prevention coalition partners, and interested members of the public.