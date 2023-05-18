LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada has the highest unemployment rate in the nation, continuing above 5% as other states show improvements.

Seasonally adjusted unemployment during April came in at 5.4%, an improvement of 0.1 percentage points. The unadjusted employment rate, which is used in comparing states, shows the rate increasing from 5.6% in March to 5.7% in April.

It’s a ranking that Nevada can’t seem to shake coming out of the pandemic. As the rates have dropped in other states, Nevada’s rate persists above 5%.

A graphic provided by the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) shows nationwide comparisons in data from March:

A look at rankings from about a year ago show that unemployment in Nevada has actually gotten worse. From February 2022 to March 2023, the rate increased from 5.1% to 5.5%:

The number of jobs in the state actually fell by 2,900 since March, according to seasonally adjusted numbers. “This decrease in employment was specifically seen in the accommodation and food services industry,” according to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

“More specifically, in full-service restaurants and in food services and drinking places, which saw decreases in unemployment equal to 1,600 jobs and 1,200 jobs (respectively),” DETR said.

The Las Vegas metro area saw a decrease equivalent to 500 jobs over the month. Meanwhile, the Reno metro area saw no change in employment. Carson City saw a decrease of 200 jobs (-0.6%).

“This month’s release continues the trend of recent months, with relatively strong employment growth over the past year but also a high unemployment rate compared to other states. Our change in employment from March to April was somewhat weaker than expected for this time of the year, particularly among full-service restaurants, retail trade, and other personal services.” said David Schmidt, Chief Economist.

But the unadjusted report shows an increase of 3,900 jobs statewide.

Year-to-year comparisons provided by DETR show an increase of 61,600 jobs since April 2022.