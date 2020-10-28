Nevada’s gaming win down 22%, Las Vegas Strip down 39%, down for 7th straight month

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada gaming properties continue to struggle when it comes to gaming wins. For the past seven months, Nevada casinos saw a double-digit decrease in revenue.

According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Nevada’s gaming win for September was down 22.4% compared to September 2019 and basically the same as it was in August 2020.

Clark County saw a slightly higher 27% decrease with $666.7 million in revenue. However the Las Vegas Strip took the biggest monthly hit with a $354.7 million gaming win which was a 39.1% decrease when compared to August 2019.

Downtown Las Vegas gaming properties experienced a 21.5% decrease in gaming wins. North Las Vegas recorded a nearly 27% decrease.

Gaming establishments reported a gaming win of $821 million in September 2020 compared to $1 billion one year earlier. A state directive closed casinos in Mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic and were not allowed to reopen until June 4.

STATE GAMING WINS: Comparing 2020 to 2019

March 2020 – gaming win down 39.6% (Gaming properties closed on March 17)

– gaming win down 39.6% (Gaming properties closed on March 17) April 2020 – gaming win down 99.6% (First full month of closures)

– gaming win down 99.6% (First full month of closures) May 2020 – gaming win down 99.4% (Second full month of closures)

– gaming win down 99.4% (Second full month of closures) June 2020 – gaming win down 45.5% (Gaming properties were allowed to reopen on June 4)

– gaming win down 45.5% (Gaming properties were allowed to reopen on June 4) July 2020 – gaming win down 26.1% (July was the first full month of operation)

– gaming win down 26.1% (July was the first full month of operation) August 2020 – gaming win down 22% (August was second full month of operation)

– gaming win down 22% (August was second full month of operation) September 2020 — gaming win down 22.4% (September was the third full month of operation)

In addition, the September gaming tax collected for the state was nearly $68 million for the new fiscal year, up 23% from the previous year.