LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tweets on Friday revealed that state Senator Pat Spearman is in the hospital with COVID-19.

Spearman retweeted a message of support and thanked people for their support.

Thank you @PattyArquette.



Thank you everyone for your concerns and kind words.



Together we must fight COVID and wear a mask. The only way to defeat this is through unity.



Our best days still lie ahead! https://t.co/74623Sdef1 — Dr. Patricia Pat Spearman (@Senatorspearman) December 31, 2020

Going into the 2021 Legislature, Spearman, a Democrat, is the Chief Majority Whip. She is also heading up two committees: Health and Human Services, and Commerce and Labor.