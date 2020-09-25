Nevada Secretary of State releases Facts vs. Myths when it comes to the general election

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The upcoming 2020 general election will be historic for Nevada and other states because for the first time most voters will primarily use mail-in ballots.

All active Nevada voters will automatically receive a ballot in the mail. If you want to confirm you are registered, you can use this online tool. The last day to register to vote is October 29.

There have been many questions about whether a safe election can be conducted in November. The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office has created a website page that tackles the “Facts vs. Myths” surrounding the upcoming election. It addresses 17 myths and facts surrounding the election.

The site answers questions such as:

Can you vote in person

Can a person cast two ballots

Do election officials verify a voter’s signature on a ballot

Whether a person can cast a ballot after election day

Is there potential for fraud if a mail-in ballot is sent to a deceased person

Whether the counting of mail ballots can be observed by the public

How are mail ballots counted

You can view the Facts vs. Myths at this link.