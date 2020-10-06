Nevada Preservation Foundation upset over the demolition of Wee Kirk Wedding Chapel; demolition review requested

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A piece of Las Vegas history is no more: The Wee Kirk The Heather Wedding Chapel on Las Vegas Boulevard and Bridger Avenue was demolished over the weekend. It was built in 1925 as a home, and it was turned into a wedding chapel in 1940.

8 News NOW spoke to the Nevada Preservation Foundation and the City of Las Vegas Preservation Commission about the demolition, and both organizations are upset.

“This was a small home that was built in 1925, and it needed another use; it needed maybe to be a little bit larger, and that’s something that Nevada’s Preservation helps building owners [with] all of the time,” said Heidi Swank, Nevada Preservation Foundation.

Swank said it was too late to save the Wee Kirk the Heather Wedding Chapel.

Photo of Wee Kirk Wedding Chapel courtesy: Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas

“On Saturday morning, one of our board members was driving up to Las Vegas Boulevard, and she happened to come by just as the bulldozers were hitting the Wee Kirk,” Swank said.

“We lost this amazing piece of Las Vegas history, Swank said.

According to Swank, the demolition of the Wee Kirk The Heather Wedding Chapel was a significant loss for Las Vegas.

The Nevada Preservation Foundation says historic buildings in Las Vegas should not be demolished without public input.

“Any building that is over 40 years old, which in the city of Las Vegas puts it in the historic period — when a demolition request comes in historic preservation the public gets a chance to weigh in,” Swank said.

That is why the Nevada Preservation Foundation is asking for a demolition review so it can determine whether or not that building or structure is important enough.

Robert Stoldal with the City of Las Vegas historic preservation commission agrees with Swank.

[It was] “a complete failure on the part of the City of Las Vegas,” said Stoldal.

The City of Las Vegas tweeted the following statement:

“We have received multiple questions about the recently demolished Wee Kirk Wedding Chapel. It was privately owned & not listed on the Las Vegas Historic Properties Register, which means the owner was not required to obtain permission from our Historic Preservation Commission.”

“What we are looking for is a pause; this is a private building on private property, and they can do what they want with their building, all we’re asking for is a moment, just a moment to see if there’s another option,” said Stoldal.

“It’s lovely that we saved the sign — that the sign is still there but once we lost the building; the building is the main part of that history, and so once we tear down a building, there is no replacing that,” Swank said.

The Nevada Preservation Foundation will attend the Las Vegas City Council meeting Wednesday. They plan to take their Change.org petition so that they can enact a demolition review for future properties.