LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The historic Huntridge Theater turned 75 years old today, so the Nevada Preservation Foundation took the time to commemorate it with a pin, which is at the battle born shop.

The theater opened for business on October 10, 1944. It is near the busy intersection of Maryland Parkway and Charleston. It was the first non-segregated theater in Las Vegas.

It has been closed since 2004, but the city has tried to come up with different proposals to clean it up and re-open it.