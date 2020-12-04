Nevada National Guard remain on duty into 2021 to help in fight against COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Since April, the Nevada National Guard has been on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus and they will remain there through the end of March.

The mission has been the largest and lengthiest activation of the Nevada National Guard in the state’s history.

“I’ve told our soldiers and airmen that they are part of history in their response to this pandemic,” said Colonel Troy Armstrong.

The guard has been assisting at COVID-19 testing sites across the state. Those sites have been especially busy in recent weeks as coronavirus cases have surged.

It’s recommended people get tested if they traveled over the Thanksgiving weekend or spent it with friends and larger family groups.

Nevada National Guard troops at the Texas Station COVID-19 testing site. (Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to COVID-19. Some people infected with the virus never have symptoms but are still contagious.

The guard will remain on duty and continue to help on the frontlines through the end of March 2021.

“Honestly, the hardest part is I don’t want to get sick and get someone in my family sick. That’s the hardest part for me personally, but again, just the reassurance of your fellow soldiers as well as your family at night. It makes it a lot difference than just relying on a letter coming in the mail every month,” said Sgt. Jacob Ellis.

The governor’s announcement about the vaccine coming to Nevada soon has boosted morale during their mission.