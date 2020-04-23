Nevada National Guard helping nursing homes amid pandemic

RENO, Nev. (AP) – The National Guard is joining Nevada health inspectors investigating outbreaks of the coronavirus at nursing homes and assisted living centers.

They currently account for nearly one out of six of Nevada’s COVID-19 deaths and nearly 9% of the total cases statewide. About 15 Guard members planned to begin Wednesday assisting in the inspections.

A Guard spokesman says it will effectively double the number of teams they have to do the task. Gov. Steve Sisolak says targeting those facilities will be an integral part of a series of steps the state must take before he’ll begin to ease any statewide restrictions or reopen any businesses.