Nevada man finds unopened 1987 Nintendo video game, expected to sell for $10,000

RENO, Nev. (AP) — An unopened copy of a 1987 cult-classic video game that a Nevada man found in the attic of his childhood home is expected to sell for up to $10,000 at an online auction.

Scott Amos discovered the pristine copy of Nintendo’s “Kid Icarus” after his mom asked him to pick up some boxes of his childhood collections this past Mother’s Day.

The boxed game cartridge was still in the bag with the receipt for $38.45 from J.C. Penney’s catalog department three decades earlier.

Amos told the Reno Gazette Journal he initially thought it might be worth a couple hundred dollars.

But Valarie McLeckie at Heritage Auctions says it’s one of the hardest Nintendo titles to find in sealed condition. She says there are fewer than 10 in the hands of vintage game collectors.

The online auction closes Thursday.