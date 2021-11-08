Nevada MADD organization receives $30k grant to help reduce impaired driving

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Office a Mothers against Drunk Driving (also known as MADD) will partner with Nevada Department of Transportation through a program grant for $30,000.

The grant will go towards MADD’s Court Monitoring Program, which has been used as a tool to help reduce impaired driving cases.

According to the organization, in 2018 MADD reached 100,000 cases followed as part of the formal Court Monitoring Program that started back in 2015.

The Court Monitoring Program is part of the organization’s campaign to eliminate drunk driving, to support law enforcement efforts to protect the public from drunk driving.

Ultimately the organization says it hopes to add enough volunteers and staff to monitor courts in every jurisdiction, in every state, and to produce comprehensive statewide and nationwide reports.