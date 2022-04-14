(KLAS) — Nevada is a large step closer to becoming the first state in the nation to cast votes in the next national election cycle.

The Democratic National Rules and By Laws committee passed a resolution saying Iowa and New Hampshire are not guaranteed to be first in the presidential nominating process. This opens the door to Nevada taking the top spot.

The new resolution allows for five states to apply for the first to vote spot. That list currently includes Nevada, Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina.

Because of the rules within the resolution, Nevada would now meet the criteria to be the the first. Those rules now include requiring the selected state to have a diverse population. According to the U.S. Census Bureau Nevada has a population that is approximately 48% white, 29% Hispanic, and 10% Black.

In comparison, Iowa’s population is 85% white. New Hampshire’s population is 90% white. And South Carolina’s population is 64 % white.

The other qualifications, as seen below, include being a primary state instead of caucus state. Nevada has switched to primaries. The state also needs to be considered a swing state.

DIVERSITY : including, but not limited to, ethnic diversity, geographic diversity (including a mix of rural and urban voters), union representation, economic diversity.

: including, but not limited to, ethnic diversity, geographic diversity (including a mix of rural and urban voters), union representation, economic diversity. COMPETITIVENESS : contributes to the party’s ability to win in the general election.

: contributes to the party’s ability to win in the general election. FEASIBILITY: comprised of three components: (1) the feasibility of scheduling a pre-window contest; (2) the ability to run a fair, transparent and inclusive nominating process; and (3) the cost and logistical requirements of campaigning in-state.

These states are now required submit a letter of intent by May. 6th, then the official application by June 3rd, followed by a presentation to the DNC in late June. The DNC’s selection will be made after the presentations.

On the republican side, the Republican National Committee (RNC) tells 8 News Now it voted to have Iowa first, then New Hampshire the same week. Nevada would go third or fourth in the nation for the Republican primary.