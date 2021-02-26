Nevada Legislature still off limits to public, with talk of April reopening

A sign on the door at the Nevada Legislature in May. The building remains closed to the public. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

CARSON CITY — Nevada is gradually loosening restrictions on businesses as the pandemic trends downward in the state, but the Legislature remains closed to the public.

Both conservative and liberal groups want lawmakers to reopen the statehouse to the public.

But Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson and Senate Leader Nicole Cannizzaro worry about balancing public access with safety for staff who work in the building.

After people who work in the statehouse were offered initial doses of the coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, the two Democrats said they hope to reopen the building in a limited fashion in early April, about halfway through the legislative session.