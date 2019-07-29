Nevada jury being picked for biker club racketeering trial

SAN BERNARDINO, CA, October 06, 2011 ; Scores of law enforcement officials gathered in the parking lot of the Inland Empire 66ers minor league baseball stadium which was a makeshift command center for an operation that involved close to 500 personnel. Throughout the morning, investigators carted in evidence collected in raids targeting the Vagos Motorcycle Club. (Photo by Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A jury is being picked in federal court in Las Vegas for the racketeering trial of eight accused Vagos motorcycle club members in a sweeping case stemming from the killing of a rival Hells Angels leader from California at a northern Nevada casino in 2011.

Prosecutors allege the Vagos is a broad criminal enterprise engaged for more than a decade in murder, kidnapping, extortion, witness intimidation and drug and weapons trafficking.

The eight men standing trial represent the first of three groups totaling 21 defendants in the case that prosecutors allege involves crimes in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Oregon and Nevada.

The men have each pleaded not guilty.

Jury selection is expected to take several days, and opening statements are scheduled Aug. 12.

Trial could take up to four months.