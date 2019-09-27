Nevada Judge allows class action suit on behalf of victims of 1 October

FILE – In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, a device called a “bump stock” is attached to a semi-automatic rifle at the Gun Vault store and shooting range in South Jordan, Utah. Some states and cities are taking the lead on banning bump stocks as efforts stall in Washington. The controversial device was used […]

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two years after the deadly mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, a Nevada judge has decided to allow a class-action suit on behalf of the victim to move forward, according to news release from BRADY: United Against Gun Violence. The suit claims the gun dealer unlawfully marketed and sold bump stocks to the gunman, Stephen Paddock, before he used them in the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

On Thursday, the District Court of Nevada permitted victims of the Route 91 mass shooting, also known as 1 October, to proceed with their negligence claim against Slide Fire Solutions, LP, the company that marketed and sold the bump stock devices to the Paddock.

Paddock used the bump stocks to transform his firearms into devastating weapons capable of fully automatic fire, enabling him to kill 58 people, and injure hundreds of others in 11 minutes.

The court found that the Plaintiffs had credibly alleged that Slide Fire had knowingly violated the Nevada Deceptive Trade Practices Act through false representations regarding the safety and lawful nature of its products, such as falsely suggesting that its bump stocks were “ATF Approved.”

The court held that because of the sufficient allegations that Slide Fire knowingly broke the law applicable to the sale or marketing of firearms and proximately caused the shooting, the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act provided Slide Fire with no defense against Plaintiffs’ negligence claim.

The court underscored that “[a]ssuming Plaintiffs’ allegations are true… then Slide Fire’s purposeful campaign to promote bump stocks as akin to machine guns establishes a foreseeable risk that third-party criminals may use bump stocks in furtherance of a military-style assault.”

The victims of the Route 91 mass shooting are represented by Brady Legal and the Eglet Adams law firm.

Brady President Kris Brown sent the following statement:

“This victory comes at an important time,” Brown said. “Tuesday marks two years since the devastating Route 91 mass shooting, known as ‘1 October,’ and victims are finally being provided a chance to secure the justice they rightfully deserve. The decision made by the District Court of Nevada is paving the path forward for the victims, and we can thank Brady Legal and the Eglet Adams law firm for that.”