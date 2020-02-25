Nevada joins 39-state probe into Juul’s marketing and vaping products

FILE – In this Sept. 3, 2019, file photo, electronic cigarette pods are displayed for sale at a shop, in Biddeford, Maine. Today Juul and hundreds of smaller companies are at the center of a political backlash that threatens to sweep e-cigarettes from stores shelves nationwide as politicians scramble to address two separate public health crises tied to vaping: underage use among teenagers and a mysterious and sometimes fatal lung ailment that affected more than a thousand people. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Investigators from 39 states, including Nevada, will look into the marketing and sales of vaping products by Juul Labs, Inc. including whether the company targeted teens and made misleading claims about nicotine content in its devices.

Attorneys general from Connecticut, Florida, Nevada, Oregon and Texas said Tuesday that they will be leading the multi-state investigation into San Francisco-based Juul Labs, Inc.

“Preying on children and those looking for help to quit smoking is the one of the most despicable examples of risking people’s lives for corporate profit, ” said Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford.

The company also is facing lawsuits from teenagers and others who say they became addicted to the company’s vaping products.

Juul released a statement saying it has halted television, print and digital advertising and eliminated most flavors in response to concerns by government officials and others.

As of February 4, 2020, there have been over 2,758 hospitalized cases of e-cigarette or vaping associated lung injury in the country, 7 of these cases have been reported in Nevada.