Nevada hits 99.9% complete when it comes to the 2020 Census

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As of the end of data collection for the 2020 Census, 99.9% of housing units and addresses have been accounted for in Nevada. The U.S. Census Bureau conducted an operational press briefing with senior Census Bureau leaders this week to discuss details of the once-a-decade count.

Total response rates are also available for other states, along with self-response rates down to the census tract level. Note: Self-response rate information does not depict how many housing units have been counted in an area.

The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the population every ten years. The 2020 Census counts everyone living in the United States as of April 1, 2020. In addition to determining the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives, census results inform how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funds will be allocated for the next 10 years for critical public services and infrastructure like emergency response, fire departments, schools, hospitals, roads and bridges.