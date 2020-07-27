Nevada has 4th-highest per-capita COVID-19 daily cases, new report says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A New York Times analysis of COVID-19 data nationwide places Nevada with the fourth-highest per-capita daily cases.

States are ranked by the highest rate for the most recent day available. The list was updated Monday morning.

Here are the Top 10 states:

Louisiana Mississippi Alabama Nevada Tennessee Georgia Arkansas California Oklahoma Missouri

The report also indicates per-capita cases are dropping in neighboring Utah and Arizona.

Nevada has seen a surge in new cases since late June, with more than 1,000 new cases reported in a single day 10 times since June 26.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered some bars to close on July 9, and the state’s Division of Industrial Relations has taken an active role in enforcing regulations on safety measures including face masks. Several businesses have been fined for violations.