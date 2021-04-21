Nevada GOP lawmaker wishes he voted for mining tax last year

FILE – This undated file photo shows Barrick Goldstrike Mines’ Betze-Post open pit near Carlin, Nev. A Nevada judge has rejected an effort by rural counties to big mining interests to block a move in the state Legislature to raise taxes on mining companies. Judge James Wilson in Carson City declined Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, to rule on what he called a legislative matter while the process is still underway. (Adella Harding/The Daily Free Press via AP, File)

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Republican lawmaker who cast the deciding vote in last summer’s legislative debate about Nevada’s mining tax structure now says he wishes he voted in favor of reining in deductions that mining businesses can claim.

State Sen. Keith Pickard said on Tuesday that his position has changed and he plans to support a mining tax reform resolution that Democratic leadership in the Nevada statehouse is expected to introduce in the weeks ahead.

Pickard said he understood the industry’s concerns but had been convinced by calls from his constituents who believe mining businesses should pay more to fund state services like health care and education.